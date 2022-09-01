PagerDuty Inc PD shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.

Q2 Results: PagerDuty said second-quarter revenue increased 34% year-over-year to $90.25 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $88.13 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of 4 cents per share, which beat average analyst estimates for a loss of 8 cents per share.

"We continued to see strong demand across regions and verticals, where our immediate, high ROI is welcome by customers seeking to improve productivity and efficiency," said Jennifer Tejada, Chairperson, and CEO at PagerDuty.

Outlook: PagerDuty expects third-quarter revenue to be between $92 million and $94 million versus the estimate of $92.59 million. The company anticipates a third-quarter adjusted earnings loss between 3 cents and 4 cents per share versus the estimate for a loss of 6 cents per share.

PagerDuty sees full-year revenue in a range of $365 million to $370 million versus the estimate of $366.13 million. The company expects a full-year adjusted earnings loss between 10 cents and 12 cents per share versus the estimate for a loss of 18 cents per share.

PD Price Action: PagerDuty has a 52-week high of $38.75 and a 52-week low of $21.72.

The stock was up 7.55% in after-hours at $26 at the time of publication.

Photo: StockSnap from Pixabay.