ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Genesco Plunges After Q2 Revenue Miss, FY23 Outlook Cut

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 1, 2022 2:17 PM | 1 min read
Genesco Plunges After Q2 Revenue Miss, FY23 Outlook Cut
  • Genesco Inc GCO reported a second-quarter FY23 sales decline of 4% year-on-year to $535 million, missing the consensus of $546.43 million.
  • Total comparable sales declined 2% versus last year.
  • Overall sales dropped 7% at Journeys, fell 4% at Schuh, up 22% at Johnston & Murphy, and declined 10% at Licensed Brands versus Q2 FY22.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.59 beat the analyst consensus of $0.27.
  • Gross margin was 47.5%, a 160 basis points contraction Y/Y. Operating margin was 1.7%, and operating income for the quarter was $9.1 million.
  • The company held $44.9 million in cash and equivalents as of July 30, 2022.
  • Inventories increased 55% on a Y/Y basis as outsized stimulus demand and supply chain limitations resulted in extremely low inventory last year.
  • Outlook: Genesco lowered FY23 adjusted EPS guidance to $6.25 - $7.00 from $7.00 - $7.75, against a consensus of $7.35. The company's expectation for adjusted EPS stands near the mid-point of the range.
  • The company has also lowered FY23 sales growth expectations to down 3% - flat versus the prior view of up 1% - 3%.
  • Price Action: GCO shares are trading lower by 15.85% at $47.61 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas