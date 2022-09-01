by

Genesco Inc GCO reported a second-quarter FY23 sales decline of 4% year-on-year to $535 million, missing the consensus of $546.43 million.

Overall sales dropped 7% at Journeys, fell 4% at Schuh, up 22% at Johnston & Murphy, and declined 10% at Licensed Brands versus Q2 FY22.

Adjusted EPS of $0.59 beat the analyst consensus of $0.27.

Gross margin was 47.5%, a 160 basis points contraction Y/Y. Operating margin was 1.7%, and operating income for the quarter was $9.1 million.

The company held $44.9 million in cash and equivalents as of July 30, 2022.

Inventories increased 55% on a Y/Y basis as outsized stimulus demand and supply chain limitations resulted in extremely low inventory last year.

Outlook: Genesco lowered FY23 adjusted EPS guidance to $6.25 - $7.00 from $7.00 - $7.75, against a consensus of $7.35. The company's expectation for adjusted EPS stands near the mid-point of the range.

Price Action: GCO shares are trading lower by 15.85% at $47.61 on the last check Thursday.

