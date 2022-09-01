ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Slashes FY22 Forecast On Q2 Earnings Miss

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 1, 2022 12:30 PM | 1 min read
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Slashes FY22 Forecast On Q2 Earnings Miss
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc OLLI reported second-quarter sales growth of 8.8% year-on-year to $452.48 million, missing the consensus of $457.45 million.
  • Comparable store sales increased 1.2% in Q2.
  • Gross profit fell 11.9% Y/Y to $143.6 million, with the margin contracting 750 basis points to 31.7%.
  • Operating margin decreased 730 basis points to 3.7%, and operating income for the quarter fell 63.8% to $16.5 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $25.9 million declined 52.1% Y/Y, and the margin decreased 730 basis points to 5.7%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.22 missed the analyst consensus of $0.33.
  • Ollie's held $218 million in cash and equivalents as of July 30, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities for the quarter totaled $35.5 million.
  • Inventories at the end of Q2 increased 32.3% to $494.1 million, reflecting supply chain costs, increased number of stores, and the timing of merchandise receipts.
  • As of Q2 end, OLLI had $170 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.
  • Outlook: Ollie's sees Q3 sales of $426 million - $434 million versus the consensus of $438.98 million. Comparable store sales of 3.5% - 5.5%.
  • It sees Q3 Adjusted EPS of $0.39 - $0.43 versus the Street view of $0.34.
  • OLLI expects FY22 sales of $1.843 billion - $1.861 billion (prior view $1.870 billion - $1.900 billion) versus the consensus of $1.88 billion. Comparable store sales ranging from -2.5% to -1.5% (prior view -2.0% to flat).
  • It sees FY22 Adjusted EPS of $1.74 - $1.79 (previous view $1.83 - $1.98) against the consensus of $1.89.
  • Price Action: OLLI shares are trading lower by 3.30% at $53.49 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidance