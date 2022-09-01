by

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc OLLI reported second-quarter sales growth of 8.8% year-on-year to $452.48 million, missing the consensus of $457.45 million.

Comparable store sales increased 1.2% in Q2.

Gross profit fell 11.9% Y/Y to $143.6 million, with the margin contracting 750 basis points to 31.7%.

Operating margin decreased 730 basis points to 3.7%, and operating income for the quarter fell 63.8% to $16.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $25.9 million declined 52.1% Y/Y, and the margin decreased 730 basis points to 5.7%.

Adjusted EPS of $0.22 missed the analyst consensus of $0.33.

Ollie's held $218 million in cash and equivalents as of July 30, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities for the quarter totaled $35.5 million.

Inventories at the end of Q2 increased 32.3% to $494.1 million, reflecting supply chain costs, increased number of stores, and the timing of merchandise receipts.

As of Q2 end, OLLI had $170 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

Outlook : Ollie's sees Q3 sales of $426 million - $434 million versus the consensus of $438.98 million. Comparable store sales of 3.5% - 5.5%.

It sees Q3 Adjusted EPS of $0.39 - $0.43 versus the Street view of $0.34.

OLLI expects FY22 sales of $1.843 billion - $1.861 billion (prior view $1.870 billion - $1.900 billion) versus the consensus of $1.88 billion. Comparable store sales ranging from -2.5% to -1.5% (prior view -2.0% to flat).

It sees FY22 Adjusted EPS of $1.74 - $1.79 (previous view $1.83 - $1.98) against the consensus of $1.89.

Price Action: OLLI shares are trading lower by 3.30% at $53.49 on the last check Thursday.

Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

