ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Methode Electronics Q1 Top-Line Misses Driven By Weaker Auto Segment

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 1, 2022 10:52 AM | 1 min read
Methode Electronics Q1 Top-Line Misses Driven By Weaker Auto Segment
  • Methode Electronics, Inc MEI reported a first-quarter FY23 net sales decline of 1.9% year-on-year to $282.4 million, missing the consensus of $286.4 million.
  • Weakness in the Automotive segment was partially offset by record sales in the Industrial segment driven by power distribution solutions and commercial vehicle lighting.
  • EPS of $0.58 topped the consensus of $0.52.
  • Segments: The Automotive segment's net sales decreased 9.8% Y/Y to $176.6 million.
  • Net sales for the Industrial segment grew by 17.3% Y/Y to $92.1 million, and the Interface segment was flattish Y/Y to $13 million.
  • Margin: The operating margin contracted 413 bps to 7.7% due to lower sales, higher materials, and other costs associated with supply chain disruptions.
  • Methode Electronics held $152.4 million in cash and equivalents. It generated $12.7 million in operating cash flow.
  • Outlook: Methode Electronic reiterated its FY23 revenue forecast of $1.16 billion - $1.21 billion against the consensus of $1.18 billion.
  • It continues to see EPS of $2.70- $3.10 versus the consensus of $2.82.
  • Price Action: MEI shares traded lower by 2.84% at $39.31 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceSmall CapTech