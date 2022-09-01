by

Methode Electronics, Inc MEI reported a first-quarter FY23 net sales decline of 1.9% year-on-year to $282.4 million, missing the consensus of $286.4 million.

EPS of $0.58 topped the consensus of $0.52.

Segments: The Automotive segment's net sales decreased 9.8% Y/Y to $176.6 million.

Margin: The operating margin contracted 413 bps to 7.7% due to lower sales, higher materials, and other costs associated with supply chain disruptions.

Outlook: Methode Electronic reiterated its FY23 revenue forecast of $1.16 billion - $1.21 billion against the consensus of $1.18 billion.

Price Action: MEI shares traded lower by 2.84% at $39.31 on the last check Thursday.

