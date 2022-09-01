ñol

Lands' End Clocks 9% Sales Decline In Q2; Cuts FY22 Outlook

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 1, 2022 9:52 AM | 1 min read
Lands' End Clocks 9% Sales Decline In Q2; Cuts FY22 Outlook
  • Lands' End Inc LE reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 8.6% year-on-year to $351.2 million, beating the consensus of $343.3 million. Global eCommerce revenue decreased 16% Y/Y.
  • Net revenue in U.S. eCommerce fell 14.4%, and International eCommerce declined 23.9%, reflecting delayed receipts of key products due to global supply chain and macroeconomic challenges.
  • EPS loss of $(0.07) beat the consensus loss of $(0.14). 
  • Gross margin contracted by 530 basis points to 41% due to higher transportation costs. Operating income declined 82.3% to $5.5 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 61.8% Y/Y to $15.8 million.
  • The company held $23.5 million in cash and equivalents. Net cash used in operations for the six months was $(117.5) million.
  • Outlook: Lands' End sees Q3 sales of $375 million - $390 million, below the consensus of $398.4 million.
  • It expects EPS of $0.03 - $0.12, below the consensus of $0.26.
  • The company cut FY22 sales to $1.60 billion - $1.64 billion (prior view $1.62 billion - $1.68 billion) versus the consensus of $1.64 billion.
  • Lands' End sees EPS of $0.49 - $0.70 (prior view $0.60 - $0.88), below the consensus of $0.76.
  • Price Action: LE shares are trading lower by 10.78% at $12.33 on the last check Thursday.

