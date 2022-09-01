by

Lands' End Inc LE reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 8.6% year-on-year to $351.2 million, beating the consensus of $343.3 million. Global eCommerce revenue decreased 16% Y/Y.

reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 8.6% year-on-year to $351.2 million, beating the consensus of $343.3 million. Global eCommerce revenue decreased 16% Y/Y. Net revenue in U.S. eCommerce fell 14.4%, and International eCommerce declined 23.9%, reflecting delayed receipts of key products due to global supply chain and macroeconomic challenges.

EPS loss of $(0.07) beat the consensus loss of $(0.14).

Gross margin contracted by 530 basis points to 41% due to higher transportation costs. Operating income declined 82.3% to $5.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 61.8% Y/Y to $15.8 million.

The company held $23.5 million in cash and equivalents. Net cash used in operations for the six months was $(117.5) million.

Outlook : Lands' End sees Q3 sales of $375 million - $390 million, below the consensus of $398.4 million.

: Lands' End sees Q3 sales of $375 million - $390 million, below the consensus of $398.4 million. It expects EPS of $0.03 - $0.12, below the consensus of $0.26.

The company cut FY22 sales to $1.60 billion - $1.64 billion (prior view $1.62 billion - $1.68 billion) versus the consensus of $1.64 billion.

Lands' End sees EPS of $0.49 - $0.70 (prior view $0.60 - $0.88), below the consensus of $0.76.

Price Action: LE shares are trading lower by 10.78% at $12.33 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.