1-800-Flowers.Com Inc FLWS reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 0.22% year-on-year to $485.89 million, marginally missing the consensus of $486.04 million.

Gross profit for the quarter declined 17.3% Y/Y, and the margin decreased 700 basis points to 33.7%.

The operating loss for the quarter was $(27) million versus an income of $15.3 million last year.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was $(16.8) million versus an adjusted EBITDA of $30.2 million last year.

Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.34) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.26).

1-800-Flowers.Com held $31.5 million in cash and equivalents as of July 3, 2022. Inventories as of July 3, 2022, increased 60.8% Y/Y to $247.6 million.

For FY22, total net revenues increased 4% to $2.21 billion, with EPS of $0.45 and adjusted EPS of $0.50.

"The unprecedented, rapid rise in costs impacted our gross margins and operating expenses – including labor, shipping, commodities, and digital marketing," said CEO Chris McCann.

Outlook : 1-800-Flowers.Com anticipates Q1 revenues to be down 3.0%-6.0% Y/Y. It sees an adjusted EBITDA loss of $(28.0) million-$(33.0) million.

