Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ollie's Bargain Outlet missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.33.
Revenue was up $36.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 4.33% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ollie's Bargain Outlet's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.3
|0.66
|0.47
|0.55
|EPS Actual
|0.2
|0.69
|0.34
|0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|417.24M
|513.13M
|415.12M
|435.75M
|Revenue Actual
|406.67M
|501.13M
|383.49M
|415.88M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Ollie's Bargain Outlet management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.74 and $1.79 per share.
