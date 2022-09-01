Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ollie's Bargain Outlet missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.33.

Revenue was up $36.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 4.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ollie's Bargain Outlet's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.3 0.66 0.47 0.55 EPS Actual 0.2 0.69 0.34 0.52 Revenue Estimate 417.24M 513.13M 415.12M 435.75M Revenue Actual 406.67M 501.13M 383.49M 415.88M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Ollie's Bargain Outlet management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.74 and $1.79 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Ollie's Bargain Outlet visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.