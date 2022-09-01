Science Applications Intl SAIC reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Science Applications Intl beat estimated earnings by 3.55%, reporting an EPS of $1.75 versus an estimate of $1.69.

Revenue was down $5.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Science Applications Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate 1.77 1.23 1.50 1.47 EPS Actual 1.88 1.50 1.85 1.97 Revenue Estimate 1.93B 1.77B 1.88B 1.79B Revenue Actual 2.00B 1.78B 1.90B 1.84B

To track all earnings releases for Science Applications Intl visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.