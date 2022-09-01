Science Applications Intl SAIC reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Science Applications Intl beat estimated earnings by 3.55%, reporting an EPS of $1.75 versus an estimate of $1.69.
Revenue was down $5.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.62% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Science Applications Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|EPS Estimate
|1.77
|1.23
|1.50
|1.47
|EPS Actual
|1.88
|1.50
|1.85
|1.97
|Revenue Estimate
|1.93B
|1.77B
|1.88B
|1.79B
|Revenue Actual
|2.00B
|1.78B
|1.90B
|1.84B
