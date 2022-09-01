J.Jill JILL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Earnings

J.Jill beat estimated earnings by 18.1%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $1.05.

Revenue was up $1.11 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.65 which was followed by a 0.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at J.Jill's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.37 -0.03 0.34 EPS Actual 1.02 0.15 0.65 0.93 Revenue Estimate 144.80M 142.00M 151.30M 117.22M Revenue Actual 157.07M 145.15M 151.73M 159.24M

