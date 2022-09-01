J.Jill JILL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
J.Jill beat estimated earnings by 18.1%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $1.05.
Revenue was up $1.11 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.65 which was followed by a 0.26% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at J.Jill's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.37
|-0.03
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|1.02
|0.15
|0.65
|0.93
|Revenue Estimate
|144.80M
|142.00M
|151.30M
|117.22M
|Revenue Actual
|157.07M
|145.15M
|151.73M
|159.24M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
