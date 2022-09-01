Genesco GCO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Genesco beat estimated earnings by 118.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was down $19.85 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.53 which was followed by a 0.4% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Genesco's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 EPS Estimate -0.09 2.64 1.29 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.44 3.48 2.36 1.05 Revenue Estimate 521.05M 726.57M 575.57M 517.76M Revenue Actual 520.75M 727.66M 600.55M 555.18M

To track all earnings releases for Genesco visit their earnings calendar here.

