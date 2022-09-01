Genesco GCO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Earnings
Genesco beat estimated earnings by 118.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.27.
Revenue was down $19.85 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.53 which was followed by a 0.4% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Genesco's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|2.64
|1.29
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.44
|3.48
|2.36
|1.05
|Revenue Estimate
|521.05M
|726.57M
|575.57M
|517.76M
|Revenue Actual
|520.75M
|727.66M
|600.55M
|555.18M
