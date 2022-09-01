Hormel Foods HRL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hormel Foods missed estimated earnings by 2.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.40 versus an estimate of $0.41.
Revenue was up $170.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.4% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hormel Foods's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.44
|0.50
|0.40
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|0.44
|0.51
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|3.07B
|2.93B
|3.22B
|2.65B
|Revenue Actual
|3.10B
|3.04B
|3.46B
|2.86B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Hormel Foods management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.78 and $1.85 per share.
