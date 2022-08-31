Designer Brands DBI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Designer Brands beat estimated earnings by 19.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.52.

Revenue was up $41.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 2.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Designer Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.16 0.56 0.24 EPS Actual 0.48 0.15 0.86 0.56 Revenue Estimate 815.33M 839.61M 897.50M 751.21M Revenue Actual 830.54M 822.63M 853.47M 817.34M

To track all earnings releases for Designer Brands visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.