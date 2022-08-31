Designer Brands DBI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Designer Brands beat estimated earnings by 19.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.52.
Revenue was up $41.98 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 2.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Designer Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.16
|0.56
|0.24
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|0.15
|0.86
|0.56
|Revenue Estimate
|815.33M
|839.61M
|897.50M
|751.21M
|Revenue Actual
|830.54M
|822.63M
|853.47M
|817.34M
To track all earnings releases for Designer Brands visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.