Donaldson DCI reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Donaldson reported in-line EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.84.
Revenue was up $116.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 5.18% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Donaldson's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.72
|0.62
|0.55
|0.66
|EPS Actual
|0.67
|0.57
|0.61
|0.66
|Revenue Estimate
|823.99M
|768.71M
|745.38M
|770.69M
|Revenue Actual
|853.20M
|802.50M
|760.90M
|773.10M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Donaldson management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $2.66 and $2.68 per share.
