by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 31, 2022 6:44 AM | 1 min read
Recap: Donaldson Q4 Earnings

 

Donaldson DCI reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Donaldson reported in-line EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.84.

Revenue was up $116.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 5.18% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Donaldson's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.72 0.62 0.55 0.66
EPS Actual 0.67 0.57 0.61 0.66
Revenue Estimate 823.99M 768.71M 745.38M 770.69M
Revenue Actual 853.20M 802.50M 760.90M 773.10M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Donaldson management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $2.66 and $2.68 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Donaldson visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

