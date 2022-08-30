ñol

After-Hours Alert: Why ChargePoint Stock Is Rising

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
August 30, 2022 4:30 PM | 1 min read
After-Hours Alert: Why ChargePoint Stock Is Rising

ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported second-quarter revenue results that came in above estimates and issued guidance.

ChargePoint said fiscal second-quarter revenue increased 93% year-over-year to $108.3 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $103.97 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly earnings loss of 28 cents per share, which was down from a loss of 13 cents per share year-over-year.

"ChargePoint delivered another strong quarter, with continued growth across all verticals and geographies," said Pasquale Romano, president and CEO of ChargePoint. 

ChargePoint expects third-quarter revenue to be between $125 million and $135 million versus the estimate of $130 million. The company expects full-year revenue to be between $450 million and $500 million versus the estimate of $476.47 million. 

CHPT Price Action: ChargePoint has a 52-week high of $20.99 and a 52-week low of $8.50.

The stock was up 4.41% in after hours at $15.12 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of ChargePoint.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

