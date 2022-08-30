Recap: Yatra Online Q1 Earnings

Yatra Online YTRA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Yatra Online reported in-line EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $9.29 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Yatra Online's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.02 -0.02 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.01 -0.02 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 12.30M 11.84M 10.68M 10.62M Revenue Actual 12.92M 14.05M 10.63M 6.57M

