Recap: Yatra Online Q1 Earnings

Yatra Online YTRA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Yatra Online reported in-line EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.01.
Revenue was up $9.29 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 4.06% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Yatra Online's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|12.30M
|11.84M
|10.68M
|10.62M
|Revenue Actual
|12.92M
|14.05M
|10.63M
|6.57M
To track all earnings releases for Yatra Online visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings