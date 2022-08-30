by

Photronics, Inc PLAB reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 29% year-on-year to $219.9 million, beating the consensus of $210 million.

reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 29% year-on-year to $219.9 million, beating the consensus of $210 million. Segments: Integrated circuit (IC) revenue grew 37% Y/Y to $161.3 million. Flat-panel display (FPD) revenue increased 11% Y/Y to $58.7 million.

Integrated circuit (IC) revenue grew 37% Y/Y to $161.3 million. Flat-panel display (FPD) revenue increased 11% Y/Y to $58.7 million. Margin: The gross margin expanded by 1,157 bps to 38.1%.

The gross margin expanded by 1,157 bps to 38.1%. The operating margin expanded by 1,230 bps to 29%.

EPS of $0.51 beat the consensus of $0.50.

Photronics held $383.7 million in cash and equivalents.

Outlook: Photronics sees Q4 revenue of $205 million - $215 million versus the consensus of $214.5 million.

Photronics sees Q4 revenue of $205 million - $215 million versus the consensus of $214.5 million. The company sees EPS of $0.44 - $0.52, below the consensus of $0.53.

Price Action: PLAB shares traded lower by 9.51% at $19.70 in pre-market on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.