Nordic American Tankers NAT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 07:20 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Nordic American Tankers reported in-line EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.02.
Revenue was up $18.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.93% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nordic American Tankers's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.10
|-0.12
|-0.16
|-0.17
|EPS Actual
|-0.14
|-0.12
|-0.22
|-0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|34.84M
|21.10M
|15.29M
|20.32M
|Revenue Actual
|15.52M
|22.62M
|9.31M
|16.75M
To track all earnings releases for Nordic American Tankers visit their earnings calendar here.
