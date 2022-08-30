Recap: REX American Resources Q2 Earnings

REX American Resources REX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

REX American Resources beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.6.

Revenue was up $44.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.08 which was followed by a 3.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at REX American Resources's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.21 1.60 0.31 0.31 EPS Actual 0.87 1.19 0.85 0.44 Revenue Estimate 182.80M 212.00M 180.00M 193.00M Revenue Actual 194.23M 212.02M 203.07M 195.84M

