Recap: REX American Resources Q2 Earnings

REX American Resources REX reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
REX American Resources beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.6.
Revenue was up $44.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.08 which was followed by a 3.32% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at REX American Resources's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.21
|1.60
|0.31
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|0.87
|1.19
|0.85
|0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|182.80M
|212.00M
|180.00M
|193.00M
|Revenue Actual
|194.23M
|212.02M
|203.07M
|195.84M
