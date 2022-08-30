Zhihu ZH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 06:10 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Zhihu posted an EPS of $-0.11.
Revenue was up $25.95 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 22.06% increase in the share price the next day.
