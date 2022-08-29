Catalent Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings; FY23 Sales Expectation Lags Consensus

- Catalent Inc CTLT reported Q4 FY22 sales of $1.31 billion, +10% Y/Y as reported, or 15% in constant currency, slightly missing the consensus of $1.33 billion.
- Fiscal sales reached $4.83 billion, in line with the management guidance of $4.8 billion - $4.9 billion.
- Adjusted EPS of $1.19, compared to $1.16 last year, surpassed the consensus of $1.15.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $384 million, or a margin of 29%, compared to $348 million a year ago.
- Biologics segment sales increased 14% to $667 million.
- "Our past fiscal year saw record performance and growth for Catalent, due in part to a series of significant investments in production capacity at drug manufacturing facilities in both North America and Europe over the last several years to help us meet needs across high-growth areas of customer demand," said Alessandro Maselli, President & CEO.
- Related: Catalent-Repligen Merger 'Seems Unlikely,' This Analyst Says.
- Softgel and Oral Technologies segment revenues of $350 million were up 22%.
- The Oral and Specialty Delivery segment's sales were $194 million, up 11%.
- Clinical Supply Services segment revenues improved by 4% to $104 million.
- Guidance: For FY23, Catalent expects $4.975-$5.225 billion in revenue compared to the consensus of $5.26 billion.
- It expects adjusted EBITDA of $1.31-$1.390 billion and adjusted net income of $660-$730 million.
- Price Action: CTLT shares are down 8.15% at $91.58 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.