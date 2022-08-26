These Analysts Slash Price Targets On Dell Technologies Following Q2 Results, Shares Fall

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates.
Dell shares fell 9.4% to trade at $43.47 on Friday.
Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Dell today.
- Barclays cut the price target on the stock from $54 to $49. Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock.
- Wells Fargo reduced price target on the stock from $65 to $58. However, Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained Dell with an Overweight.
- Goldman Sachs cut Dell’s price target $52 to $43. However, Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall maintained the stock with a Neutral.
- Raymond James lowered the price target on the stock from $54 to $51. However, Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained Dell with an Outperform.
- UBS cut price target on the stock from $70 to $65. UBS analyst David Vogt maintained Dell with a Buy.
- Deutsche Bank lowered the price target on the stock from $60 to $55. Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho maintained the stock with a Buy rating.
- Morgan Stanley cut Dell’s price target from $56 to $54. Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock.
- B of A Securities lowered Dell’s price target from $66 to $60. B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained the stock with a Buy.
- Cowen & Co. reduced price target on the stock from $58 to $45. Cowen & Co. analyst Krish Sankar maintained Dell with a Market Perform.
- Evercore ISI Group lowered the price target on the stock from $63 to $58. Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani maintained Dell with an Outperform.
