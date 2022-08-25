Why Workday Stock Is Rising After Hours

Workday Inc WDAY shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported second-quarter results that came in above analyst expectations.
Workday said fiscal second-quarter revenue increased 21.9% year-over-year to $1.54 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.52 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported subscription revenues of $1.37 billion, which was up 22.8% year-over-year.
Workday reported quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share, which beat average analyst estimates of 81 cents per share.
"Our continued momentum is a testament to our strategy, which focuses on delivering significant value to our customers and helping them adapt and grow in today's dynamic environment," said Chano Fernandez, co-CEO of Workday.
Workday said it expects third-quarter subscription revenue to be between $1.418 billion and $1.42 billion. The company maintained full-year subscription revenue guidance between $5.537 billion and $5.557 billion.
WDAY Price Action: Workday has a 52-week high of $272.49 and a 52-week low of $134.10.
The stock was up 11.2% in after hours at $180.50 at press time.
Photo: courtesy of Workday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.