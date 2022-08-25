- Burlington Stores Inc BURL reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 10% year-on-year to $1.98 billion, missing the consensus of $2.03 billion.
- Comparable store sales decreased 17% versus last year, below its guidance of a 15% - 13% decline.
- Gross margin contracted by 320 basis points to 38.9%. Total costs and expenses fell 5.7% Y/Y to $1.9 billion.
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased 55% to $111 million, while the margin contracted 550 basis points.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.35 beat the analyst consensus of $0.23.
- The company held $461.6 million in cash and equivalents as of July 30, 2022.
- Merchandise inventories at the end of Q2 increased 53% to $1.3 billion.
- "We believe that the external factors – economic pressure on lower-to-moderate income shoppers, and very high levels of promotional activity – will continue well into the second half of the year. Accordingly, we are taking down our full year sales and earnings outlook," said CEO Michael O'Sullivan.
- Outlook: Burlington sees Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.36 - $0.66 against the consensus of $1.39. Comparable store sales to decrease 18% - 15%.
- It expects FY22 adjusted EPS of $3.70 - $4.30 (prior view $6.00 - $7.00) versus the consensus of $5.70.
- BURL expects FY22 comparable store sales to decrease 15% - 13% (prior view for decline of 9% - 6%).
- Price Action: BURL shares are trading lower by 8.18% at $150.34 on the last check Thursday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
