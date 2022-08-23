Why Dick's Sporting Goods Stock Is Climbing Today

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.
Dick's reported second-quarter revenue of $3.1 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $3.07 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Second-quarter revenues were up 38% compared to the same quarter in 2019.
The company reported quarterly earnings of $3.68 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of $3.57 per share.
"Our inventory is healthy and well-positioned, and we are excited about our assortment for the back-to-school season. We are raising our full year 2022 outlook, which continues to incorporate an appropriate level of caution given today's uncertain macroeconomic environment," said Lauren Hobart, president and CEO of Dick's.
Dick's said it expects full-year adjusted earnings to be between $10 and $12 per share versus average analyst estimates of $10.87 per share. The company also raised the low end of its comparable store sales guidance from negative 8% to negative 6%. The company now expects full-year comparable store sales to be in a range of negative 6% to negative 2%.
See Also: S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Trade Modestly Higher On Tuesday As Rate Hike Fears Keep Wall Street Muffled
DKS Price Action: Dick's has a 52-week high of $120.56 and a 52-week low of $63.45.
The stock was up 3.03% at $113.71 at press time, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.