OSI Systems Shares Slide Post Q4 Results, Provides FY23 Guidance

- OSI Systems, Inc. OSIS reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 1.4% year-over-year to $336.82 million, beating the consensus of $336.38 million.
- The gross margin expanded by 82 bps to 36.4%. The operating income improved by 16.9% Y/Y to $39.56 million, and the margin expanded by 155 bps to 11.7%.
- Adjusted EPS was $1.96, beating the consensus of $1.95.
- During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, OSIS's book-to-bill ratio was 1.0, and the backlog was $1.2 billion (+15% Y/Y).
- Q4 operating cash flow was $22 million, and capital expenditures were $4.6 million.
- Alan Edrick, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, stated, "Overall, we were pleased with our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results. In the face of continuing supply chain constraints throughout fiscal 2022, we invested in working capital, including maintaining higher inventory levels, which enabled us to be nimble and responsive to our customers in a difficult environment."
- FY23 Outlook: OSIS expects revenues of $1.24 billion to $1.275 billion vs. a consensus of $1.26 billion and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $6.02 to $6.25.
- Price Action: OSIS shares are trading lower by 9.8% at $92.26 during the post-market session on Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.