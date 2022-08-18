Bill.com Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Bill.com Holdings BILL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bill.com Holdings beat estimated earnings by 76.92%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was up $121.95 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 20.52% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bill.com Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.18 -0.20 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.08 0 -0.15 -0.07 Revenue Estimate 157.92M 131.15M 104.67M 62.14M Revenue Actual 166.91M 156.48M 116.40M 78.27M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Bill.com Holdings management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $0.23 and $0.38 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Bill.com Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.

