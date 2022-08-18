Recap: OSI Systems Q4 Earnings

OSI Systems OSIS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 04:02 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OSI Systems beat estimated earnings by 0.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.96 versus an estimate of $1.95.

Revenue was up $4.62 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OSI Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 1.38 1.17 1.12 1.48 EPS Actual 1.43 1.28 1.16 1.54 Revenue Estimate 288.47M 280.51M 270.24M 316.94M Revenue Actual 290.48M 276.68M 279.26M 332.20M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

OSI Systems management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $6.02 and $6.25 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.