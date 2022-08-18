Ross Stores Inc ROST shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected top-line results and revised its outlook for the remainder of the year.
Ross Stores reported second-quarter revenue of $4.58 billion, which was down from $4.8 billion year-over-year. The company's top-line results missed average analyst estimates of $4.63 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.
The company reported second-quarter earnings of $1.11 per share, which was down from $1.39 per share year-over-year.
"We are disappointed with our sales results, which were impacted by the mounting inflationary pressures our customers faced as well as an increasingly promotional retail environment. Earnings came in above our guidance range primarily due to lower incentive costs resulting from the below plan topline performance," said Barbara Rentler, CEO of Ross Stores.
"Given our first half results, as well as the increasingly challenging and unpredictable macro-economic landscape and today's more promotional retail environment, we believe it is prudent to adopt a more conservative outlook for the balance of the year," Rentler added.
Ross Stores expects third-quarter same store sales to decline 7% to 9% year-over-year. Third-quarter earnings are expected to be between 72 cents and 83 cents per share versus $1.09 per share in the prior year's quarter.
Full-year earnings are expected to be between $3.84 and $4.12 per share versus $4.87 per share in the prior year.
ROST Price Action: Ross Stores has a 52-week high of $115.22 and a 52-week low of $69.24.
The stock was down 1.09% in after hours at $91 at press time.
Photo: Phillip Pessar from Flickr.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.