Read How EHang Performed In Q2

- EHang Holdings Ltd EH reported second-quarter FY22 revenues of RMB14.6 million ($2.2 million), an increase of 152.5% quarter-over-quarter.
- The gross margin was 67.1%, compared with 62.1% in 1Q22. The change reflects changes in the revenue mix.
- Adjusted loss per ADS was $(0.14) or RMB (0.88) compared to RMB(0.72) in Q1.
- Adjusted operating loss was RMB(51.2) million or $(7.6) million, compared with RMB(41.7) million in 1Q22.
- Adjusted operating expenses were RMB63.4 million ($9.5 million), compared with RMB46.1 million in the prior quarter.
- EH held cash and equivalents of RMB240.7 million ($35.9 million) as of June 30, 2022.
- Sales and deliveries of EHang 216 AAVs were 8 units versus 3 units in Q1.
- The company expects signs of business recovery in the second half year as it is actively adapting to the macro environment, continuing to move forward on EHang 216 certification, securing more product orders, and expanding regional aerial media business in the Europe market.
- Price Action: EH shares traded lower by 3.62% at $7.46 during the market session on Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
