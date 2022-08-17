Here's Why Genius Brands Stock Is Soaring Today

Genius Brands International Inc GNUS shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported strong growth in the second quarter.
Genius Brands said second-quarter revenue surged 843% year-over-year to $21.2 million. The revenue increase reflects the inclusion of WOW!, which was acquired by Genius Brands in April, and Ameba, which was acquired in January.
Genius Brands highlighted its "substantial cash position," which will be used to internally fund growth.
Licensing and royalties generated by copyrights and trademarks of the company's brands increased 102% year-over-year. The increase was partially due to the roll out of the company's licensing program of Stan Lee assets with Walt Disney Co DIS.
During the second quarter, Genius Brands signed an agreement to license the name and likeness of Lee to Disney and Marvel Studios for use in future feature films and television productions, as well as for use in Disney theme parks, experiences and in-park merchandise.
See Also: EXCLUSIVE: Genius Brands CEO On Disney: 'There Is More Than A Chance' For More Deals After Stan Lee Agreement
GNUS Price Action: Genius Brands is making new 52-week highs on Wednesday.
The stock was up 18.8% at $1.19 at press time, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: courtesy of Genius Brands.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.