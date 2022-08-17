Global-e Online Gets Price Target Increases By Analysts Following Strong Sales

Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE, on Tuesday, reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued strong FY22 guidance.
Global-e Online shares jumped 24.4% to close at $34.00 on Tuesday.
Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Global-e Online today.
- Keybanc boosted price target on the stock from $30 to $40. However, Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained Global-e Online with an Overweight.
- Piper Sandler raised Global-e Online’s price target from $28 to $41. Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating on the stock.
- Needham increased the price target on the stock from $25 to $44. However, Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained Global E Online with a Buy.
- Raymond James boosted the price target on Global-e Online from $25 to $40. Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained an Outperform rating on the stock.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target on the stock from $31 to $40. However, Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance maintained Global E Online with a Buy.
