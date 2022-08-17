Analog Devices Beats Q3; Shares Drop As Macros Continue To Impact Bookings

- Analog Devices, Inc ADI reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 77% year-on-year to $3.11 billion, beating the consensus of $3.05 billion.
- Adjusted EPS of $2.52 beat the consensus of $2.43.
- End Markets: Analog Devices' Industrial revenue grew 54.5% Y/Y to $1.56 billion.
- Automotive revenue increased 127.1% Y/Y to $659.1 million. Communications revenue rose 69% to $490.7 million, and Consumer revenue grew 135.6% to $404.99 million.
- Margins: The adjusted gross margin expanded 250 bps to 74.1%. The adjusted operating margin grew 650 bps to 50.1%.
- Analog Devices held $1.52 billion in cash and equivalents and generated $1.25 billion in operating cash flow.
- Dividend: The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.76 per share.
- CEO and Chair Vincent Roche said, "While economic uncertainty is beginning to impact bookings, demand continues to outpace supply, resulting in higher backlog, paving the way for a strong finish to a banner year."
- Outlook: Analog Devices sees Q4 revenue of $3.05 billion - $3.25 billion, versus the consensus of $3.11 billion.
- The company sees adjusted EPS of $2.47 - $2.67, against the consensus of $2.50.
- Price Action: ADI shares traded lower by 2.19% at $175.12 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.