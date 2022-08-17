Recap: Children's Place Q2 Earnings

Children's Place PLCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Children's Place posted an EPS of $-0.89.

Revenue was down $32.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.41 which was followed by a 4.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Children's Place's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.46 2.85 4.40 0.31 EPS Actual 1.05 3.02 5.43 1.71 Revenue Estimate 401.59M 537.73M 566.42M 417.31M Revenue Actual 362.35M 507.80M 558.23M 413.86M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Children's Place management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $7.0 and $7.0 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Children's Place visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.