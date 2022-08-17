Recap: Analog Devices Q3 Earnings

Analog Devices ADI reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Analog Devices beat estimated earnings by 3.7%, reporting an EPS of $2.52 versus an estimate of $2.43.

Revenue was up $1.35 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 0.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Analog Devices's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 2.11 1.77 1.70 1.62 EPS Actual 2.40 1.94 1.73 1.72 Revenue Estimate 2.84B 2.60B 2.31B 1.71B Revenue Actual 2.97B 2.68B 2.34B 1.76B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Analog Devices management provided guidance for Q4 2022, expecting earnings between $2.47 and $2.67 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Analog Devices visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.