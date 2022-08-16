What's Going On With Home Depot Stock Today?

Home Depot Inc HD shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. The stock initially traded lower on the release, but has since staged a reversal.
What Happened: Home Depot said second-quarter revenue increased 6.5% year-over-year to $43.8 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $43.4 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The home improvement retailer reported quarterly earnings of $5.05 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of $4.95 per share.
"In the second quarter, we delivered the highest quarterly sales and earnings in our company's history. Our performance reflects continued strength in demand for home improvement projects," said Ted Decker, CEO and president of Home Depot.
What's Next: Home Depot reaffirmed full-year revenue growth guidance of approximately 3%. The company reaffirmed expectations for earnings per share growth in the mid-single digits.
See Also: Will Home Depot Stock Get A Pass This Earnings Season, Even If The Company Doesn't 'Really Knock It Out Of The Park'?
HD Price Action: Home Depot has a 52-week high of $417.84 and a 52-week low of $264.51.
The stock was up 2.64% at $322.93 at press time.
Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.