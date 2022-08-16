Elbit Systems Shares Slip On Q2 Profit Miss

- Elbit Systems Ltd ESLT reported second-quarter FY22 revenue of $1.3 billion, a slight increase of 0.08% year-over-year, beating the consensus of $1.26 billion.
- The adjusted gross profit was $345.9 million, compared to $346.6 million in 2Q21, and the margin was 26.5%, down 10 bps.
- The adjusted operating income was $103.3 million, compared to $114.9 million a year ago, and the margin was 7.9%, down from 8.8% in 2Q21.
- Adjusted EPS fell to $1.73 from $2.11 a year ago, missing the consensus of $1.89.
- Dividend: ESLT declared a dividend of $0.5 per share for the second quarter. The dividend's record date is October 6, 2022, and will be paid on October 24, 2022.
- Elbit System's net cash used in operating activities year-to-date totaled $(133.47) million, compared to cash provided of $157.13 million a year ago.
- The backlog of orders as of June 30, 2022, totaled $14.1 billion, ~74% of the current backlog is attributable to orders from outside Israel.
- Price Action: ESLT shares are trading lower by 3.90% at $223.18 during the premarket session on Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.