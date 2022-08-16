Why Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Is Soaring Today

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc DNA shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported strong financial results and raised full-year guidance above analyst estimates.
Ginkgo Bioworks said second-quarter revenue increased 231% year-over-year to $144.62 million. The company reported a quarterly adjusted EBITDA loss of $23 million, which was improved from a loss of $38 million in the prior year's quarter.
Ginkgo Bioworks said it added 13 new cell programs in the second quarter, representing 86% growth year-over-year. The company ended the quarter with $1.4 billion in cash and equivalents.
"Our strong cash balance of approximately $1.4 billion affords us the ability to play offense when compelling opportunities arise, while we remain focused on our cash runway and can consider multiple levers as we drive towards profitability," said Jason Kelly, co-founder, and CEO of Ginkgo Bioworks.
Ginkgo Bioworks raised its full-year revenue guidance from a range of $375 million to $390 million to a range of $425 million to $440 million versus the estimate of $383.21 million. The company said it continues to expect to add 60 new cell programs to its Foundry platform in 2022.
See Also: Looking Into Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Recent Short Interest
DNA Price Action: Ginkgo has a 52-week high of $8.77 and a 52-week low of $2.09.
The stock was up 22.6% at $4.26 at press time, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: Victoria_Borodinova from Pixabay.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.