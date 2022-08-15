Recap: Fabrinet Q4 Earnings

Fabrinet FN reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fabrinet beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $1.68 versus an estimate of $1.54.

Revenue was up $78.31 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 5.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fabrinet's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 1.52 1.45 1.33 1.21 EPS Actual 1.50 1.50 1.45 1.31 Revenue Estimate 575.31M 546.03M 521.25M 486.88M Revenue Actual 564.39M 566.63M 543.32M 509.57M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Fabrinet management provided guidance for Q1 2023, expecting earnings between $1.72 and $1.79 per share.

