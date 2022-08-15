Beam Global's Potential Timeline For Large Orders Prompts 20% Price Target Cut By This Analyst

- Maxim analyst Tate Sullivan lowered the price target for Beam Global BEEM to $40 (an upside of 129%) from $50 while maintaining the Buy rating on the shares.
- The analyst notes that BEEM's revenue increased 76%, and the backlog grew to $10 million. Meanwhile, he reduced the price target reflecting a longer potential timeline for larger orders, including a sponsorship agreement.
- However, citing the stock's 10-times enterprise value to projected revenue multiple, Sullivan continues to be bullish on the stock.
- BEEM recently reported its second-quarter results, with a revenue increase of 75% year-over-year to $3.7 million, missing the consensus of $3.83 million.
- EPS for the quarter was $(0.28), missing the consensus of $(0.21).
- As of June 30, 2022, Beam Global held cash of $13.8 million. Sales orders grew to a backlog of over $10 million, and the sales pipeline to a new record of $122 million.
- Price Action: BEEM shares are trading lower by 2.08% at $17.46 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.