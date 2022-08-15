GreenPower Motor Stock Slides After Q1 Results

- GreenPower Motor Company Inc GP reported first-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 29% year-over-year to $3.85 million. The gross margin was 28.8% versus 28.5% in 1Q22.
- EPS loss was $(0.19) compared to $(0.11) in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(2.19) million for the quarter.
- Cash flow used in operating activities before changes in non-cash items for the quarter was $(2.39) million, compared to $(1.21) million a year ago.
- Inventory was $39.7 million. Finished goods inventory representing 29 BEAST Type D school buses, 2 EV 250's, 2 EV 550's, 2 Nano BEAST, 79 EV Star, 35 EV Star Cargo, 39 EV Star CC, and 1 EV Star Plus, totaling approximately $24.6 million.
- "The combination of GreenPower's EV expertise and the advanced body building experience of Lion Truck Body gives GreenPower a competitive advantage with shortened lead time as well as truck bodies that are optimized for EV Trucks. We've collaborated with Lion Truck Body to develop our new EV Star Cargo+ refrigerated truck, which is slated for delivery to our first customer this quarter with more payload, longer range and lower cost factor than any competitive EV refrigerated truck in its class on the market" stated Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower.
- Price Action: GP shares are trading lower by 5.87% at $3.53 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.