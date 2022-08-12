Read How PureCycle Technologies Performed In Q2

- PureCycle Technologies Inc PCT reported a second-quarter net loss per share of $(0.09), the same as a year ago. Net loss widened to $(15) million for the quarter from $(11.06) million in 2Q21.
- PCT's net cash used in operating activities year-to-date totaled $(35.09) million, compared to $(34.72) million a year ago.
- As of June 30, 2022, the company had total liquidity of $516.4 million, including $349.8 million of cash, cash equivalents, and debt securities available for sale and $166.6 million in restricted cash.
- PureCycle's flagship purification facility in Ironton remains on track, with mechanical completion expected in the fourth quarter of 2022, followed by initial pellet production by year-end.
- Also Read: Purecycle Technologies Shares Slide On Leadership Changes Announcement
- Augusta's purification lines 1 and 2 are currently 70% allocated through multi-year offtake contractual agreements and commitments, with notable volume derived from packaging converters.
- To enhance feedstock supply for the Augusta multi-line purification facility and maximize transportation efficiencies, the company is continuing to develop three regional feedstock PreP facilities along the East Coast.
- Larry Somma, PureCycle's Chief Financial Officer, commented, "We are pleased that project debt financing is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022. Upon the anticipated closing of this transaction, we expect to have sufficient capital to fund Augusta's first two purification lines and three East Coast PreP facilities."
- Price Action: PCT shares are trading lower by 0.11% at $9.44 during the market session on Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.