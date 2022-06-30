Purecycle Technologies Shares Slide On Leadership Changes Announcement

- Purecycle Technologies Inc PCT has promoted Dustin Olson, current Chief Operating Officer and Chief Manufacturing Officer, to the role of CEO, along with becoming a member of the board, effective August 5, 2022.
- Mr. Olson succeeds Mike Otworth, who will resign to return to Innventure, a company he helped found.
- Dustin Olson has been with Purecycle since 2021, leading manufacturing and operations. He has over 20 years of plastics, petrochemical, and refining experience in the United States, Europe, and China.
- Dan Coombs, a current member of Purecycle's Board of Directors, will be appointed to the newly formed post of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors following Mike's departure.
- Price Action: PCT shares are trading lower by 2.29% at $7.25 during the post-market session on Thursday.
