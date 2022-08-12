- Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX posted Q2 revenue of $5 million, down from $27.4 million a year ago, way below the consensus of $20.5 million, primarily due to lower demand for the Logix Smart COVID-19 Test.
- The company posted an operating loss of $(4.1) million compared to an operating income of $11.8 million a year ago due to lower sales volumes and continued investments in R&D.
- Co-Diagnostics recorded an EPS loss of $(0.08), a shift from an EPS income of $0.33, missing the consensus of $0.10.
- Dwight Egan, Co-Diagnostics' Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "Our second quarter results reflect lower volumes for our Logix Smart COVID-19 Test, which we believe is primarily the result of a reduction in mandated testing in travel and public venues and government funding for testing programs."
- The company has initiatives to actively address these pressures, such as growing the international distributor network, expanding the infectious disease testing menu, including monkeypox, and the upcoming at-home/point-of-care testing platform.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss came in at $(2.3) million, a turnaround from an income of $12.9 million.
- The company held a cash balance of $96 million.
- Price Action: CODX shares are down 29.72% at $4.54 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
