- Olo Inc OLO reported second-quarter revenue growth of 27% year-over-year to $45.6 million, missing the consensus of $45.82 million.
- Platform revenue increased 29% Y/Y to $44.5 million.
- Adjusted EPS was $0.01. down from $0.04 a year ago.
- The average revenue per unit (ARPU) increased 12% Y/Y and +5% sequentially to ~$544.
- Ending active locations increased 11% Y/Y to ~82,000. Dollar-based net revenue retention (NRR) was ~106%.
- The gross margin fell by 1,056 bps to 68.9%. Loss from operations expanded to $(11.93) million from $(2.41) million in 2Q21.
- Net cash used in operating activities year-to-date totaled $(870) thousand, compared to cash generated of $15.47 million a year ago.
- Olo’s cash, cash equivalents, and short- and long-term investments totaled $464.7 million as of June 30, 2022.
- 3Q22 Outlook: Olo expects revenue of $46.5 million to $47 million, vs. a consensus of $51.12 million, and Non-GAAP operating income of $1.8 million to $2.2 million.
- FY22 Outlook: The company expects revenue of $183 million to $184 million, vs. a consensus of 195.58 million (prior $195.0 million to $197.0 million), and Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $7.6 million to $8.4 million.
- Price Action: OLO shares are trading lower by 24.94% at $9.75 during the post-market session on Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.