Cardinal Health: Q4 Earnings Insights

Cardinal Health CAH reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cardinal Health missed estimated earnings by 10.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.17.

Revenue was up $4.52 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 0.69% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cardinal Health's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 1.52 1.23 1.33 1.20 EPS Actual 1.45 1.27 1.29 0.77 Revenue Estimate 43.16B 45.57B 41.93B 40.43B Revenue Actual 44.84B 45.46B 43.97B 42.59B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Cardinal Health management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $5.05 and $5.4 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.