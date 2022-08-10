Fossil Group Inc FOSL reported second-quarter sales of $371.2 million, a decline of 10% year-over-year and +7% on a constant currency basis, missing the consensus of $435.50 million.
Adjusted EPS was $(0.33), down from $0.08 in 2Q21.
Total digital sales were down 21% Y/Y in constant currency and reflected 35% of the sales mix compared to 41% in the prior year.
Direct-to-consumer net sales increased 5% in constant currency, led by 26% growth in store sales largely offset by decreased e-commerce sales.
The gross margin contracted by 260 bps to 51.6%. The operating loss for the quarter was $(10.9) million, compared to an income of $14.3million a year ago.
Adjusted operating loss totaled $(7.8) million compared to income of $21.3 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(0.03) million, or (0.1)% of net sales, and $30.3 million, or 7.4%, in the prior-year quarter.
As of July 2, 2022, Fossil had cash and cash equivalents of $167 million. Inventories of $438 million, an increase of 24% Y/Y. Total debt was $249 million.
“We believe consumer sentiment will continue to be pressured in the second half of the year and have adjusted our full-year outlook to reflect moderating demand globally,” commented Kosta Kartsotis, Chairman and CEO
FY22 Guidance: Fossil now expects a worldwide net sales decline of ~8% to 4%, versus prior growth of flat to ~3%. It expects an adjusted operating margin of 2% to 4% compared to prior guidance of 5.5% to 6.5%.
Price Action: FOSL shares are trading lower by 9.09% at $6 during the post-market session on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.