EnerSys: Q1 Earnings Insights

EnerSys ENS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

EnerSys reported in-line EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $1.15.

Revenue was up $84.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 7.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at EnerSys's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 EPS Estimate 1.15 0.99 1.07 1.20 EPS Actual 1.20 1.01 1.01 1.25 Revenue Estimate 877.40M 823.38M 812.20M 798.56M Revenue Actual 907.00M 844.00M 791.40M 814.90M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

EnerSys management provided guidance for Q2 2023, expecting earnings between $1.05 and $1.15 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.