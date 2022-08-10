After-Hours Alert: Why Traeger Shares Are Getting Smoked

Traeger Inc COOK shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results and cut full-year guidance.
Traeger said second-quarter revenue decreased 6% year-over-year to $200.3 million, which missed the estimate of $221.7 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 4 cents per share, which missed the estimate of 5 cents per share.
"In the second quarter, macroeconomic conditions that are pressuring the consumer and changes in spending behavior negatively impacted results. While we had previously considered these factors in our outlook for the year, their impact deepened as we moved through some of our most important selling weeks of the year during the quarter," said Jeremy Andrus, CEO of Traeger.
Traeger lowered its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $640 million to $660 million versus the estimate of $801.6 million.
See Also: Coupang Shares Gain On Q2 Results, Raised FY Guidance
COOK Price Action: Traeger has a 52-week high of $12.37 and a 52-week low of $2.87.
The stock was down 9.75% in after hours at $3.61 at press time.
Photo: Bence Balla-Schottner from Pixabay.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.