CAE Shares Plunge On Mixed Q1 Performance

- CAE Inc CAE reported first-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 24% year-over-year to C$933.3 million. Adjusted EPS decreased to C$0.06 from C$0.19 in 1Q22.
- Sales by segments: Civil Aviation C$480.4 million (+11% Y/Y); Defence and Security C$413.3 million (+43% Y/Y); and Healthcare C$39.6 million (+25% Y/Y).
- Order intake for the quarter increased by 101% Y/Y to C$1.05 billion, and the total backlog increased by 26% Y/Y to C$10.03 billion.
- The Civil book-to-sales ratio was 1.09x for the quarter and 1.32x for the last 12 months. The Civil backlog at the end of the quarter was C$5 billion (+19% Y/Y).
- The gross margin contracted by 345 bps to 24.9%. The operating income declined by 54.3% Y/Y to C$39.4 million, and the margin contracted by 723 bps to 4.2%.
- Adjusted segment operating income stood at C$60.9 million (-38% Y/Y), and the margin for the quarter was 6.5%, down from 13.1% a year ago.
- Net cash used in operating activities was C$(162.6) million for the quarter. Free cash flow was negative C$(182.4) million.
- "We had a mixed performance in the first quarter, with Civil delivering results in line with our view for strong annual growth, while Defense came in well short of our expectations, as a result of discrete program charges and near-term headwinds in this early stage of its multi-year growth journey," said CEO Marc Parent.
- Outlook: The company expects to deliver mid-20% consolidated adjusted segment operating income growth (mid-30% previously) for FY23, weighted more heavily to the second half of the year.
- Price Action: CAE shares are trading lower by 14.86% at $21.94 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.