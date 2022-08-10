- Jumia Technologies AG JMIA reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 42.5% year-on-year to $57.3 million.
- Orders increased by 35% Y/Y to 10.3 million, and active consumers rose 24.9% to 3.4 million.
- Total payment volume (TPV) increased 31% to $74.2 million. The gross merchandise value (GMV) rose 21.3% Y/Y to $271.1 million.
- Gross profit rose 13.6% Y/Y to $30.4 million. The operating loss widened to $(67.7) million.
- The company held $53.8 million in cash and equivalents and used $(58.3) million in operating cash flow.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss widened sharply to $(57.2) million.
- Outlook: Jumia reiterated FY22 adjusted EBITDA loss forecast of $(200) million - $(220) million.
- For the full year of 2023, it expects adjusted EBITDA loss to be lower than for the full year of 2022.
- JMIA cut its capex guidance for the full year 2022 from $15 million - $25 million to $10 million - $15 million.
- Price Action: JMIA shares traded higher by 11.99% at $7.75 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
